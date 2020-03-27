A new report says Kern's jobless rate began rising even before oil prices plummeted and cases of the new coronavirus were reported in the county, though the data released by the state Friday show the second consecutive monthly decline was largely related to seasonal layoffs in agricultural.
Unemployment in the county rose in February by half a point to a seasonally unadjusted 9.1 percent, more than twice California's overall rate, according to the state Employment Development Department.
Farm work in the county shrank last month by 2,100 jobs, or about a third of 1 percent, according to the EDD. No other employment category posted anywhere near as large a monthly change.
Kern's increase in joblessness came as California's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3 percent in February and the national rate improved to 3.8 percent from 4 percent in January.
The EDD reported that several categories added jobs in Kern, led by local government's education payrolls, which expanded by 600 positions, or 1.8 percent.
Local government hired 300 people outside education, which was an increase of 1.9 percent, the agency said.
The classification defined as health care and social assistance also grew by 300 jobs, or 0.8 percent.
Employment in leisure and hospitality expanded by 200 jobs, or 0.7 percent.
The EDD reported that Kern's construction payrolls decreased by 200 positions, or 1.2 percent, and the category of trade, transportation and utilities shed 200 jobs, or 0.4 percent.
Kern's unemployment rate was pegged at 8.6 percent in January, 7.2 percent in December and 6.4 percent in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.