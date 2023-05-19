 Skip to main content
Kern unemployment improves to 8.3%

Delano lineup

In this March file photo, hundreds of farmworkers in Delano line up to get help in applying for a $600 relief check.

 Photo courtesy Jose Gaspar

Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped 1.3 percentage points in April on a big jump in seasonal farm hiring, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

Last month’s improvement to a seasonally unadjusted 8.3% — still above the year-ago mark of 7% — came despite the addition of 3,100 people to the county’s labor force, the EDD said. It noted the number of county residents on unemployment fell 13% in April to settle at 32,800.

