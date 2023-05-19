Kern unemployment improves to 8.3%

Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped 1.3 percentage points in April on a big jump in seasonal farm hiring, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
Last month’s improvement to a seasonally unadjusted 8.3% — still above the year-ago mark of 7% — came despite the addition of 3,100 people to the county’s labor force, the EDD said. It noted the number of county residents on unemployment fell 13% in April to settle at 32,800.
By far the biggest factor behind the change in the bottom line was a 30%, 13,300-worker expansion of Kern’s pool of farmworkers, state data showed. Most other sectors were unchanged from March, or nearly so, suggesting talk of an economic recession remains just that.
One field that saw hiring locally was health care and social services, which together added 900 jobs, or 2 percent, according to the EDD. It said restaurants across the county added 400 jobs, or 1.6%, while local education gained 800 workers, or 2.4%.
State and federal joblessness also improved, both by half a percentage point: The EDD pegged California’s seasonally unadjusted rate in April at 4.3% and the nation’s at 3.1%.