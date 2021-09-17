Kern unemployment falls to 10 percent

Kern County's unemployment rate improved to an even 10 percent in August thanks to a surge in hiring at local schools, restaurants, farms and health-care facilities, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
The seasonally unadjusted rate beat July's 10.7 percent and showed the county moving in the same direction as the state and national economy, both of which experienced measurable improvement.
Most local sectors posted little if any improvement. But there were sizable gains in a few areas like local education, which reported the biggest change with 3,100 new positions in August, a gain of almost 15 percent.
That change is largely seasonal, similar to what happened last month in Kern's ag industry, which added 1,100 jobs and grew its payrolls by almost 17 percent, according to the EDD.
Hiring in other classifications seemed to point toward continued economic recovery from the pandemic, such as EDD data showing Kern restaurants took on an additional 1,300 positions, or about 6 percent more jobs than they had in July.
Employment in the category of health and social services was up by 1,000 positions, or 2.6 percent, the EDD stated.
Hiring in administrative, support and waste-related positions added 200 jobs, or 1.5 percent.
Statewide, joblessness shrank from 7.9 percent in July to 7.5 percent, also stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, according to the EDD.
Nationally, it said, unemployment went from 5.7 percent in July to 5.3 percent in August.