Kern unemployment drops to 7.7%

Kern's employment picture improved overall last month despite a big dip in seasonal farming jobs, according to a report Friday from the California Employment Development Department that said local joblessness fell to a seasonally unadjusted 7.7 percent from a revised 8.4 percent in February.
The county's workforce shrank significantly — by 9,000 people, or 2.3 percent in March to settle 2.1 percent higher than a year earlier — while gains in leisure and hospitality and other sectors helped make up for losses in areas like health care and social assistance.
The trend of declining unemployment was seen on the state and national levels as well: California's unadjusted rate dropped to 4.2 percent from a revised 4.9 percent in February, and nationally, joblessness improved to 3.8 percent from a revised 4.1 percent in February, also unadjusted for seasonality.
According to the EDD, farming in Kern employed 9,000 fewer people in March than in February, a decline of 16.5 percent. But year over year, it said, the industry's payroll was up 5.3 percent.
Health care and social assistance shed 400 jobs month over month in March, a decline of 1 percent that left the sector with 3 percent more employees than a year before.
General merchandise stores also lost jobs — 200 of them as compared with February, EDD reported. Despite that 2.5 percent drop, the sector was up 8.2 percent from March 2021.
Leisure and hospitality posted a net increase of 500 jobs in March, putting the industry almost 2 percent higher than a month before and up 12.3 percent from a year before.
Four hundred jobs were created in the job category called transportation, warehousing and utilities. That 1.9 percent increase gave the classification 28.8 percent more jobs than it had in March 2021.
Employment in local education expanded by 200 jobs, or a little more than half a percent, to reach 9.2 percent higher than a year before.