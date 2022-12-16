 Skip to main content
Kern unemployment drifts upward

Guests make purchases at the gift shop at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in late October.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Seasonal shifts lifted unemployment in Kern by half a percentage point last month, ending November just about half a point less than it was the same month a year earlier.

The state Employment Development Department on Friday estimated the county's jobless rate at 6.8 percent in November, with the biggest change hitting local farming, which shrank by 3,700 jobs, or 5 percent.

