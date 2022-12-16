Kern unemployment drifts upward

Seasonal shifts lifted unemployment in Kern by half a percentage point last month, ending November just about half a point less than it was the same month a year earlier.
The state Employment Development Department on Friday estimated the county's jobless rate at 6.8 percent in November, with the biggest change hitting local farming, which shrank by 3,700 jobs, or 5 percent.
California's overall unemployment rate also rose in November, to 4 percent from 3.8 percent in October; it was 5.2 percent in November 2021, according to EDD. The national rate was unchanged at 3.4 percent, half a point lower than a year prior.
The EDD said there were 1,200 more people employed in local education last month, up 3.8 percent from October.
Another seasonal change last month was seen in retail, which in Kern added 700 jobs, an increase of 2.1 percent.
The employment category of trade, transportation and utilities expanded by 800 positions in November, or 1.2 percent.
Health care and social assistance added 300 jobs, or seven-tenths of 1 percent.
Construction posted a 400-job, 2.6-percent decrease.