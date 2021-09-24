Kern Transportation Foundation plans annual conference at Hodel's

The Kern Transportation Foundation has scheduled its 2021 Transportation Conference for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive.
The event, which costs $100 per ticket with lunch included, will include a keynote speech by Jim Blaze, a rail economist, engineer and journalist.
Other speakers will include Robert Sutton with BNSF Logistics and Marcel Van Dijk of the Port of Los Angeles.
Information is available by calling Melinda Brown at 661-862-5058. Her email is melinda@kedc.com.