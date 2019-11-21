Kern has closed the gap to Los Angeles with the launch of seven-roundtrips-per-weekday bus service to Santa Clarita, the county's transit service announced Thursday.
Kern Transit's latest service expansion can take passengers from the park-and-ride lot on McKee Road at 5:05 a.m. to Santa Clarita by 6:50 a.m. From there, riders can catch a commuter train and arrive at Union Station in Los Angeles by 7:40 a.m.
Though not the first connection between Bakersfield and Los Angeles County — county government-run Kern Transit has long offered service to and from Lancaster — the Santa Clarita route introduced May 1 is Kern's first offering for commuters working in the L.A. Basin.
Some would say that's a pretty significant achievement.
"You've got to realize that there's 22 million people on the other side of the mountain from us, so all of the activity and economic opportunity for doing business down there, they're at our doorstep," said Rob Ball, planning director at Kern Council of Governments, which helps coordinate local transportation planning.
The new service began as an expansion of Kern Transit's existing route to the Frazier Park area. Funded by grant money aimed at reducing traffic congestion, it now averages close to 10 passengers per day, Kern Transit manager Bob Neath said.
He said the route's timing was designed to align with arrivals and departures of Santa Clarita's Metrolink Station. The first two trips of the day are express buses, meaning they make fewer stops than later buses in order to make it to Santa Clarita as early as possible.
"We're confident now we can get you to the train on time," Neath said.
Tickets cost $5 in Bakersfield or $3 at the Flying J truck stop in Lebec. Buying a separate Metrolink ticket in Santa Clarita for a ride to Union Station costs $7.50 and covers all fares for the day on the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Passengers make the trip on 14-seat buses, some of which have recently been upgraded to leather seats and electrical outlets and USB computer cable ports for passengers. The plan is to outfit additional buses with those amenities, Neath said.
"They are so nice. Holy cow," he said. "It makes a complete difference for your commute."
Ball said he took the bus to Santa Clarita several months ago and transferred to Metrolink in order to make it to Los Angeles in time for a pair of meetings.
"I was able to go down early in the morning, catch a morning and afternoon meeting and still be able to make it back the same day," he said. "That was rather convenient."
