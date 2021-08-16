Kern Transit offers free rides to Bakersfield College students for the fall semester

Kern Transit is offering free rides for all Bakersfield College students on select routes with a valid student ID.
Free rides will begin Aug. 21 on all Kern Transit 100-routes and last through finals week on Dec. 11, according to a news release from Bakersfield College. Students are welcome to ride the 100-routes for free, whether or not they're riding to school.
Public transportation has a few benefits, the college argues: Students who ride with Kern Transit will avoid traffic, having to find parking and they can study on the ride over. Riding public transit also helps to improve air quality.
"We are so grateful for this collaboration and hope all students will take advantage of this resource to help them in achieving their academic degrees, said Nicky Damania, dean of students at Bakersfield College. "Both Bakersfield College and Kern Transit are committed to breaking down barriers to ensure our students are successful."