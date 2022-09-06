 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern teeters on power brink as temps soar

Spokeswoman Katie Allen

Spokeswoman Katie Allen with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. warms up Tuesday with local reporters ahead of an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the utility's service center on Wible Road. She said customers can go to a PG&E website (pge.com/rotatingoutages) and enter their address to see if they are liable to lose power for up to two hours as part of short-term shutoffs that may become necessary to protect the state's power grid amid record-setting high temperatures.

 John Cox / The Californian

Kern County braced for the possibility of electrical power outages Tuesday as record-setting high temperatures stoked demand for air conditioning across California on what was expected to be the hottest day of an unusually long and intense heat wave.

Portions of the county were placed on an online list of areas Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said could lose electricity for up to two hours as concerns mounted that supply could suddenly fall short.

Coronavirus Cases