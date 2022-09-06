Kern teeters on power brink as temps soar

Kern County braced for the possibility of electrical power outages Tuesday as record-setting high temperatures stoked demand for air conditioning across California on what was expected to be the hottest day of an unusually long and intense heat wave.
Portions of the county were placed on an online list of areas Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said could lose electricity for up to two hours as concerns mounted that supply could suddenly fall short.
The state's power grid managed to stay ahead of demand through late afternoon, but not by much. At 5:17 p.m., the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services issued an urgent alert asking people to cut back on their use of nonessential power, health permitting, to avoid outages.
The good news from the National Weather Service in Hanford was the heat dome that has drifted west from Texas and lingered over California for a full week had split in two, allowing temperatures to begin moderating.
The agency's Hanford office reported the temperature at Meadows Field Airport hit a record 115 at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 111 from 1904.
Lead forecaster Jeffrey Barlow said the latest weather modeling suggested Bakersfield will see gradual cooling through Sunday, when the mercury is expected to settle to a high of 91 with a 40 percent chance of rain.
"If we can get through today," he said, "it's all downhill from here." Barlow added the continuing heat wave is not unprecedented but that its duration and intensity is more common earlier in summer.
PG&E kept first-response employees on call in case high temperatures caused transformers or other electrical equipment to fail in the high heat. Meanwhile, it called on its customers to do their best to conserve power through 9 p.m., asking them as well to keep flashlights handy, unnecessary appliances shut off and keep refrigerators closed as a way of reducing power and being ready in case the lights go out.
Other advice shared Tuesday ranged from turning off air conditioning or at least setting cooling units at 78 degrees or higher, except in cases of medical need; avoid charging electric vehicles between 4 and 10 p.m., and keeping doors and windows closed with shades drawn.
"Every action matters right now," spokeswoman Katie Allen told reporters who arrived for a late-morning news conference at one of PG&E's facilities in Bakersfield. She noted later that 525,000 of the utility's customers had been placed in geographically defined groups whose power could be temporarily shut off on a rotating basis such that anyone who does experience an outage won't see another until other groups subject to outages have taken their turn without electricity.
State government has taken a variety of steps to protect against power outages, including importing energy from outside the state, installing emergency generators, creating a strategic reserve of power and put financial incentives in place. The state Department of Water has additionally brought online four natural gas-powered generators offering 120 megawatts of electricity, and utilities including PG&E have installed and now operate a series of backup plants capable of providing an additional 80 megawatts. One megawatt serves about 1,200 California homes.