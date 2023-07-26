Many adults may think that America’s teens will not be prepared to lead this nation in the future because America’s teens have all gone soft. Think again. A summer camp that prepares young men and women, ages 14 to 17, for what life will bring them may seem like a valuable venue.

However, it takes on a new meaning when it is instilled by sweat and by active-duty Marine Corps instructors yelling and hurrying these teens throughout their day and guiding them through their training.