The Kern Taxpayer’s Association will be hosting its 81st annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The meeting will focus on the economic and real estate market in Kern County, and will be held in a virtual format from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joining KernTax for this year’s meeting will be special guest speaker Dr. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist and senior vice-president of research at the National Association of Realtors.
According to a KernTax news release, Yun will focus on topics such as the latest local economic forecasts, recent development of housing markets and direction of future home prices.
To register, please visit kerntaxpayers.org to receive an event link.