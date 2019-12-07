Kern County may join the growing list of counties and cities requesting that the state force Pacific Gas and Electric to become a customer-owned cooperative.
In a letter to be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, supervisors said they are prepared to follow the lead of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardi, whose proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission to turn PG&E into a cooperative has gained steam over the past several weeks.
While the letter stopped short of saying supervisors would definitely support such an action, and the board must vote on Tuesday before the letter is sent to the governor, the county wrote it was growing frustrated with the rapidly deteriorating performance of PG&E. It alleged that PG&E rates disproportionately burdened the San Joaquin Valley to benefit affluent coastal communities.
“Many families are literally forced to choose between putting food on the table and cooling their homes in the summer months,” a draft of the letter read.
The county’s potential action comes when PG&E is under intense public pressure. The company filed for bankruptcy in January after multiple entities filed lawsuits for damages instilled by wildfires started by electrical gear. This fall, hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers had their power shut off in an effort to prevent more wildfires from being sparked.
Calls to change the makeup of the company into one that is more accountable to the public have followed. A total of 113 elected leaders who represent more than half of Californians served by PG&E have publicly supported the cooperative plan, Liccardo said, according to San Jose's Mercury News.
But reorganization plans filed as part of its bankruptcy do not satisfy the county’s wishes, a draft of the letter said.
“The PG&E bankruptcy plans submitted to the CPUC reflect a short-term desire to maximize financial gain of a small population of customers and non-ratepayers rather than prioritizing the interests of large population of ratepayers in the entire PG&E service territory,” the county wrote in its draft.
The county said in its draft letter that the bankruptcy will further complicate the county’s ability to work with PG&E on renewable energy products.
Kern County already produces a large proportion of renewable energy throughout the state, which could become more difficult if certain reorganization plans come to pass, according to the letter.
Supervisors will debate the issue at their 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting. Kern Fire Chief David Witt is also scheduled to give a report on the county’s public safety power shut-off response.
Although I am not in favor of a government supported monopoly like PG&E, I think making a co-op will just delay any real change in California's power supply. As long as PG&E plays their antics Californians will become increasingly discontent and will ultimately seek alternative power delivery. Necessity is the mother of invention.
