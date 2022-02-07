Kern supervisors to plug hole in budget with updated fire contracts

After more than a year of negotiating, nearly all cities that receive services from the Kern County Fire Department have agreed to updated contracts with significantly increased charges.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to approve an updated six-year fire contract with the city of Ridgecrest today. Ridgecrest is nearly the last of nine cities that use the Kern County Fire Department for fire protection to agree to pay more.
Still, the city is the county’s last major question mark in its mission to greatly increase the price it charges contract cities. Only Maricopa, with a population of less than 1,200 and no full-time employees, has yet to sign an updated contract.
The county pursued new contracts after a 2017 county-commissioned study by the Center for Public Safety Management revealed contract cities only paid an average of 48 percent of the cost of providing fire services. The large-scale under-charging contributed to a persistent deficit in the Fire Department’s budget, which has caused difficult challenges for county leaders.
The department is tens of millions of dollars behind on replacing old equipment, overtime is widely used to make up for a lack of sufficient staffing and employee benefits have been cut to address the budget woes. The financial situation became so dire recently, the department considered temporarily closing some stations.
But the updated county contracts are seen as a critical fix for the fiscal deficit, which has fluctuated up to as much as $10.3 million as recently as last fiscal year.
“The Board of Supervisors directed my office and the fire chief to pursue a fix to the issue, which has been a significant contributor to year-over-year financial challenges with the Fire Department, along with year-to-year under investment in new equipment and facilities,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in an email to The Californian.
“The new contracts collectively generate nearly $7 million in additional annual operating revenue to the Kern County Fire Department, when fully phased in over the next several years, which is critically needed.”
Initially, the cities — Arvin, Delano, Maricopa, McFarland, Ridgecrest, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco — balked at the increases, which were raised by more than $1 million in some cases and a difficult pill to swallow for most small municipal budgets. All cities except Maricopa hired a consultant to wade through the county’s proposal.
But after the realities of the CPSM study became clear, those cities fell in line.
“We did our research. We’ve been getting a very good deal on fire services out here for 50 years. Now the county is coming back and wanting the full cost allocation,” Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand said during a City Council meeting Wednesday. “It’s not a bad cost with this increase, we’ve just been getting a good deal for a long time.”
Ridgecrest will see its cost for fire services gradually increase 542 percent, from $274,457 to around $1.5 million, over the next six years. The city received a 15 percent discount for the strategic location of its fire station and Mayor Eric Bruen called the new contract a good deal.
After around an hour of debate, the council voted unanimously to approve the new contract. Still Ridgecrest and other cities will most likely need to raise taxes to afford the new prices.
“There’s a lot of work that’s been done here to make this underpayment … work for our city,” Bruen said during the meeting. “But we’re not going to be able to solve this without other revenues at some point. It’s glaring. It’s right there.”
Supervisors still need to formally approve the contract before it becomes official. The issue has been placed on the consent agenda, which is reserved for items that are considered routine, for Tuesday’s meeting.
“The completion of these city contracts marks the end of successful discussions aimed at full reimbursement for fire department services,” Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan wrote in an email to The Californian. “This collaboration between the Fire Department and contract cities has strengthened our relationship and improved our communications. These contracts set a benchmark for all fire department contracts going forward.”