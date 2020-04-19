The Kern County Board of Supervisors will take up this November’s election at their meeting on Tuesday, specifically the possibility of requesting Gov. Gavin Newsom authorize counties to move forward with all-mail voting.
Kern County Auditor-Controller Mary Bedard is advocating the state shift to a 100 percent mail-in ballot election. In a letter to supervisors, she says the new coronavirus is complicating the county’s preparation for the next election and could make in-person voting difficult.
“The stay-at-home order is inconsistent with a significant portion of California’s voting model, which requires polling places, in-person voting, and poses significant risks to the health and safety of voters, volunteer poll workers, and county staff,” Bedard wrote in the letter.
In addition, she wrote recruitment of volunteer workers - many of whom are elderly and retired - could be difficult, as many potential volunteers are vulnerable to COVID-19, and could be leery about spending large amounts of time in public.
This spring, Newsom has already issued authorizations for 100 percent mail-in ballots for special elections to fill certain state positions.
Bedard wrote in the letter a similar order for November’s election would eliminate uncertainty faced by elections officials as they prepare for November.
She said 72 percent of ballots cast in Kern County during March’s election were done through the mail, and the $230,000 projected increase in costs to mail and verify the new ballots would largely be offset by the reductions in on-site polling stations.
Under the new plan, individual polling sites would be eliminated in favor of satellite elections offices. The county would strongly encourage the public to vote early in case voters lose or spoil their ballot. For those who need to vote in person, Bedard said the satellite offices could handle the need as it arises.
“If the COVID-19 situation changes by November and it is safe to offer more in-person voting sites, we would have the flexibility to do that as well,” she wrote.
Supervisors will discuss the issue in the morning portion of the meeting before voting on a resolution calling on the governor to issue an executive order allowing the mail-in election.
During the meeting’s afternoon portion, supervisors will discuss, and potentially approve, additional paid sick leave, childcare reimbursement and other benefits for essential workers.
While the county has placed non-essential workers on paid administrative leave, essential workers continue to perform crucial county functions. A proposed resolution would attempt to rectify the gaps in benefits between non-essential and essential workers.
The increased paid sick leave would benefit healthcare workers and emergency responders by offering them two additional weeks of sick leave should they come down with the new coronavirus.
Other benefits would address costs associated with working from home and a “paid time off reward,” which is meant to recognize county employees who continue to work while other county staff continue to get paid while on administrative leave.
The total fiscal impact of the resolution is estimated at $585,700.
(6) comments
Out of 3 million ballots were examined after the 2016 election. There were 12, yes that's right, 12 total instances of fraud.
It is important to protect the integrity of our elections. But we must be careful not to undermine free and fair access to the ballot in the name of preventing phantom voter fraud.
Politicians at all levels of government have repeatedly, and falsely, claimed the 2016 and 2018 elections were marred by millions of people voting illegally. However, extensive researchreveals that fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators. The same is true for mail ballots, which are secure and essential to holding a safe election amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Brennan Center's seminal report The Truth About Voter Fraud conclusively demonstrated that most allegations of fraud turn out to be baseless and that most of the few remaining allegations reveal irregularities and other forms of election misconduct. Numerous other studies, including one commissioned by the Trump administration, have reached the same conclusion.
Voter fraud is unacceptable, but we must find solutions that address actual problems instead of imposing policies that make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to participate in our democracy.
Right on to the Board of Supervisors. Apparently, THEY didn't drink the Trump Koolaid and can still think for themselves!
You can say this with a straight face after the debacle that WAS/IS the primary election? Good, Moar, to see that you at least accept that a majority of Americans chose Trump and that it wasn't Russian interference that got him in the White House. What a breakthrough, Moar! You are getting better!
No way. Democrats cannot be trusted to run an honest campaign.
As if the integrity of elections isn't already in doubt...
[angry][thumbdown]
Or maybe you aren't getting better...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.