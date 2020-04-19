How to participate

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Supervisors meeting isn't physically open to the public.

Watch the meeting on cable TV or see the livestream on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/KGOVTV or at this link, which includes access to the agenda and documents for each agenda item while viewing the meeting: https://www.kerncounty.com/government/board-of-supervisors/board-agenda-minutes-and-video

You can provide testimony or public comment by:

• For a specific item on the agenda or to give general public comment under Public Presentations, submit comment via email to publiccomment@kerncounty.com no later than 4 p.m. the Monday before the meeting. Include your name and clearly indicate the agenda item number you wish to address, with a.m. or p.m. session identified.

• Call 661-868-3640 and leave comments up to two minutes in length by 4 p.m. Monday before the meeting. Spell your name at the beginning of your message and say which item you are addressing.

• To provide comments via teleconference during the live meeting, callers must first register with the Clerk of the Board at 661-868-3605 before the meeting begins to receive instructions and the call-in number and code. Call by 5 p.m. on the Monday before the board meeting to sign up. You will need to give your name, phone number and the item number you wish to address.

• Send written comments to Clerk of the Board, 1115 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301. Specify the item you're addressing.