In an attempt to grapple with the spread of coronavirus among the county’s skilled nursing facilities, Kern’s Board of Supervisors are slated to sign a $600,000 agreement with a local healthcare consultant.
Over the past several months, COVID-19 has spread to 14 of 19 of the county’s skilled nursing facilities, and local officials have frequently complained of problems as they try to gain control of the crisis.
“Our local skilled nursing facilities have struggled with staffing, PPE training, appropriate infection control procedures and routine testing,” Kern County Public Health Services Spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email. “This agreement will allow us to address these significant issues.”
The local consultant, Aspire Healthcare Consulting LLC, will be the recipient of the agreement. Little information about Aspire was available by press time on Monday other than Jared Leavitt was the contractor behind the LLC.
Records filed with the California Secretary of State indicate the LLC first registered on July 1 of this year.
“Aspire is a local qualified subject matter expert, experienced with management of skilled nursing facilities and experienced within hospital management, knowledgeable in infection prevention methods,” Corson wrote in an email.
The California Department of Public Health regulates skilled nursing facilities in Kern County, with little control given to the local health department. Still, Corson wrote the county was interested in making sure every resident and employee of the facilities are safe and have appropriate infection control measures in place.
The consultant will serve as a subject matter expert on skilled nursing facilities to the county. According to the agreement, Aspire will help the county reconcile coronavirus data, recommend infection control processes, review staffing and protective equipment levels and perform on-site reviews in order to make improvements.
In a memorandum to supervisors included in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, Public Health Director Matt Constantine said a local company was necessary to navigate the complexities of the regulatory system.
The agreement would last for one year if agreed upon by the supervisors.
