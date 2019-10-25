The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to approve an emergency homeless shelter near downtown Bakersfield.
Listed on their special meeting agenda for Tuesday, supervisors will vote on approving the 150-bed structure designed to quickly alleviate the large numbers of homeless individuals living on the streets of Bakersfield.
The County Administrative Office claims to have secured the funding for the $3 million facility, which is planned for a county-owned site north of Golden State Avenue, between M Street and O Street.
If approved, the facility could be up and running by January.
The site is a block away from Weill Park, where the city of Bakersfield had planned its own emergency shelter before community pushback prompted a search for a new location.
Local businessman Kyle Carter, who owns the nearby Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, has voiced strong opposition to the location, saying placing a shelter there could devastate the community.
The city pulled back from Weill Park in part over concerns of a citizen lawsuit. City officials are still in the midst of searching for a new location for their own homeless shelter.
Meanwhile, county officials have faced down the criticism of the location, citing dramatic increases in homeless individuals over the last several years as the need for moving quickly.
Homelessness has contributed to a 200 percent increase in arrests and citations in county parks in 2019 compared to the previous year. Other data, like a point-in-time count survey, indicate a rapid increase in homelessness.
The increase has led to health concerns, according to county documents. Los Angeles and San Diego counties have experienced outbreaks of Hepatitis A and Typhoid related to homelessness, the county said.
Supervisors are scheduled to vote on Tuesday on declaring a homeless shelter crisis. The Board could also dispense with normal bidding process in order to construct the facility as fast as possible.
A four-fifths vote is required to approve the emergency procedures, according to county documents.
Several county structures already exist on the property. However, the county plans to construct two temporary “tension fabric buildings” to house 150 beds and a staff area that will also contain a kitchen, laundry area and dining room.
An animal care center, along with portable showers and restrooms are also planned for the site, along with a place for homeless individuals to store their belongings.
The county expects the project to cost around $3 million in one-time expenses, with $1.3 million in ongoing operational costs.
Kern Medical will provide around $1.1 million, while the county’s general fund will provide $1.9 million.
The county says the state will provide funding for the operational costs through the Building Homes and Jobs Act, which was passed by the governor in 2017 and established a real estate recording fee.
In its first year, the county said in documents that it will receive $1.7 million from the state, which is eligible to be used for the emergency shelter.
The county hopes to use the shelter to connect homeless individuals to specialized services.
A staff of 11 is expected to work at the facility.
The county has argued that the location, which is bordered by a major roadway, a railroad track and a recycling center, will not significantly impact the surrounding community.
