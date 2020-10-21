The billboard signs were designed and ready to go.
One features a young Latino boy and his mom. They both wear masks and she helps him apply hand sanitizer.
No te confíes. Si te proteges tú, me proteges a mí.
Don't risk it. Taking care of yourself takes care of me, it reads in Spanish.
Also ready to go were 30 outreach canvassers who speak English, Spanish, Mixteco and Punjabi, trained earlier this week by Kern County public health officials on what information to provide to Kern residents as they go door-to-door conducting COVID-19 outreach.
They were to be deployed in Kern's 35 most disadvantaged census tracts, which are home to nearly 30 percent of all the county's COVID-19 cases. These are places where residents may be cut off from mainstream media, are distrustful of government officials or simply don't speak or understand English. They include neighborhoods in Oildale, Arvin, east Bakersfield, Wasco, McFarland, Shafter, Delano and the eastern Kern County communities of Mojave and Rosamond. Those who would perform the work were a collection of grassroots organizations who have worked together in Kern for more than a decade under the name Building Healthy Communities Kern.
However, the $1 million contract in state money to fund the proposed work — which included advertisements in ethnic media, increasing testing rates, direct outreach and more — was nixed by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday after Supervisor Zack Scrivner said he heard from some constituents that Building Healthy Communities had posted views unsupportive of police on its Facebook page. Supervisors Mike Maggard and Mick Gleason joined with Scrivner in refusing to approve the contract and it was subsequently pulled from consideration for a vote. Supervisor David Couch, whose district contains many of the impacted areas and who had been working with Building Healthy Communities Kern to develop their plans, was not at the meeting.
"This is about protecting our residents, our communities, our economy, and this is about how we are going to collectively step up together to respond to this unprecedented moment. The Kern Public Health Department director believed this was the right way to go and that's why he presented the contracts to the board," said Reyna Olaguez, communications director for Building Healthy Communities.
Of the board's decision, she said: "It's a total disservice and unresponsive to what’s required in this moment if we want to come out of this pandemic. It’s unfortunate that politics took precedence over our most vulnerable community members."
There have been no other efforts made to reach out to the communities or conduct public awareness campaigns in Spanish, Olaguez said.
"We need this awareness. We need to say that we can’t let our guard down. We have to keep wearing masks, and continue to not gather," she said. "And trusted messengers should be doing that."
Olaguez's own communications business, Adelante Strategies, was also denied a $250,000 contract with the county to place ads in Spanish-language media because of her affiliation with the group.
The supervisors have now adjourned for 21 days. There is no other plan in place to reach these communities in the coming weeks, said Supervisor Leticia Perez, who was supportive of the contract.
“We’re not the thought police,” she said during Tuesday's supervisors' meeting. “People have the right to think, believe and love.”
Yet the county will still be on the hook to pay Building Healthy Communities and Olaguez's firm for the training and design work it has already completed.
Ten years ago, the California Endowment, a private health foundation working to improve health outcomes statewide, launched Building Healthy Communities, a major project in 14 underserved California communities, including south Kern.
Millions of dollars have gone to community groups in the Greenfield, Arvin and Lamont area since then, according to Sarah Reyes, the California Endowment's communications director, with the idea of empowering communities to advocate for and make changes to improve health.
"But we define health a lot broader than just going to the doctor's office," Reyes said. "Your health is affected by the place you live, play, go to school and work."
According to Olaguez, Building Healthy Communities is more of a name than anything. Its purpose is to bring groups together, identify goals, distribute funds and make things happen.
Arvin Mayor Jose Gurrola says the group has played a role in major community improvements over the years. Among them are Bakersfield College selecting Arvin for a satellite campus, a new skate park in Arvin, efforts to provide clean water for the community and census outreach work, he said.
Gurrola felt the supervisors were misguided in their decision not to approve the work.
"I think it’s completely the wrong step to let their own political views get in the way of fighting this pandemic and it prevents the county to fight this in a safe and equitable manner," Gurrola said.
Norma Benitez, director of the network of promotoras and community health workers for Vision y Compromiso, a 20-year old nonprofit that works in rural areas of California and Nevada, said she was disappointed by the message the supervisors were sending. Her group goes into the fields to speak with female farmworkers about domestic violence and other topical issues they face.
"The (COVID-19) numbers are high, especially if you look around the state of California, Kern is the highest," Benitez said. "How are we as a county, as a country, wanting to move forward? We hope that our board can re-evaluate and really think about who will be impacted. Our coalition is ready to be deployed and take action.
"That’s really what we want from our board on this," she said. "To take action."
A spokesman for Supervisor Couch said Wednesday he was out of town and had not known the contract would be controversial. Couch recently wrote in The Record serving the McFarland and Delano communities that he was working with Building Healthy Communities on plans for coronavirus outreach to "the poor and underserved segments of our population."
"We’ve identified some things that might truly help improve awareness and are taking next steps to make this happen," Couch wrote in the column in late August.
The Facebook posts by Building Healthy Communities Scrivner took issue with were posted during the time when the nation was rocked by protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and expressed support for the policy of defunding police. It was not a statement against police, said Olaguez, who grew up in Greenfield in southeast Bakersfield and said she has worked with the sheriff's activities league.
Scrivner described the group's posts Tuesday as "radical" and said it went against the community's sentiment of respect for law enforcement.
"I think how our sheriff’s department, our deputies and our law enforcement would feel if the county of Kern contracts with an organization that is calling for their defunding,” Scrivner said.
“This is where we support law enforcement,” he continued, “and where we want more resources to go to law enforcement.”
Supervisors Scrivner and Maggard did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said his agency had vetted the group and heard positive feedback from public officials in Fresno County. A separate Building Healthy Communities group there is working with public health officials to aid with contact tracing.
But Constantine didn't think to search the group's social media pages prior to recommending a contract to the board.
"We were very focused on the deliverable, the objectives we needed them to meet, how they aligned with us on our needs for those 35 census tracts," Constantine said. "We had been fully focused on just the health aspects."
Constantine said Tuesday that the county can still explore additional options for helping communities in need of COVID-19 relief, and that two or three different groups have expressed interest in the effort.