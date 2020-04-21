The Kern County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal that would have provided all voters with mail-in ballots for November’s election at a meeting on Tuesday.
Citing concerns over ballot harvesting and fraud, supervisors declined to act on a recommendation by Kern County Clerk Mary Bedard, who brought the measure before the board. She said the novel coronavirus would cause the Elections Division to struggle holding the election as usual in November.
“This is simply giving people options, that’s all this is,” Bedard told supervisors, adding that satellite elections offices would be set up to allow limited in-person voting. “It’s recommending that the people be given options and the counties be given options.”
Around 72 percent of Kern County voters already vote by mail, according to the Elections Division. Signatures of mail-in voters are analyzed by trained staff, Bedard said, to ensure authenticity.
Because many volunteer poll workers are elderly or retired, the county may have difficulty finding enough to staff voting precincts in local neighborhoods, Bedard said. Her proposal called on the county to recommend Gov. Gavin Newsom issue an executive order authorizing counties to hold an all-mail election.
Yet supervisors were concerned doing so would alter the results of the election.
“The process is subject to manipulation and I want to resist that with every fiber of my ability,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said during the meeting, positing that mail-in ballots let people vote early, which allows for manipulation to occur.
Several members of the public voiced their opposition to the prospect of an all-mail election, saying the process would invite rampant fraud.
Supervisor Leticia Perez, who was the only voice in support of the proposal, pushed back against such allegations.
“The urban myths around this issue are so overbloated,” she said, adding that in 20 years of elections experience she has never been able to pinpoint an instance of widespread voter fraud in Kern County.
By rejecting the proposal, supervisors risk the possibility that voters will experience long lines and crowded polling centers in November. If the county is not able to recruit enough poll workers, it may be forced to limit the number of voting precincts.
Yet supervisors seemed willing to take the risk, betting that restrictions put in place by coronavirus will have abated by then, and poll workers will be able to be found.
“The election is seven months from now. We don’t know where we’re going to be,” said Supervisor Zack Scrivner. “I think everyone wants life to return to normal.”
So, if I'm required to go out to vote, and I contact the coronavirus from a worker or another voter, get sick and die, Can my family sue these stupid supervisors?
"...Supervisor Mike Maggard said during the meeting, positing that mail-in ballots let people vote early, which allows for manipulation to occur." Name the years ballots were stolen.
The Republicans are against voting by mail because it would mean more people would vote and that would mean a greater chance that Republicans wouldn't be elected or reelected. The Republican scare tactics of possible fraud or tampering with the ballots if done by mail is just that, fear tactics, it's a safe way to vote..
[rolleyes] Really, did anyone expect any common sense to come out of this group collectively?? 72% of the county already votes this way and Mike Maggard suggests manipulation in an area where Republicans overwhelmingly win??? Such a joke this group is...hope they are making plans to pay poll workers hazard pay and provide masks, anti-bacterial wipes and any other necessary items to keep them and the voters safe. I don't want to return to normal Zack, I want to do things better. SHEESH!
So, 72 percent already vote absentee. I know I went to school a long time ago, but my USA teachers gave me the ability to figure out that only 28 percent still go to the booth. For those too scared and believe they might be "inconvenienced" by a long wait in November, call and request a mail in ballot, and if you are LEGALLY registered, they will send you a ballot. Free of charge, and these days they even pay return postage on the ballot that you send in. Keep it simple, and don't blame someone else if you can't vote because you didn't act in time.
So our current county supervisors are leaning against being in favor of not allowing us a vote by mail when we have so much corruption even if we do do the standard voting practices is the real reason more sinister are they afraid of something or would they rather just see hundreds more people sick as we are going to be coming out of a pandemic that was presidents in this country people will be in fear of going to vote pathetic drain the swamp
