Facebook posts calling for defunding local law enforcement agencies have prevented a local nonprofit organization from receiving more than a million dollars for a coronavirus outreach initiative.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors called out the “political agenda” of Building Healthy Communities Kern, a community-based nonprofit that advocated on Facebook for the Kern High School District Police Department and the Bakersfield Police Department to be defunded.
Building Healthy Communities Kern had been slated to receive $1.2 million from a state grant to distribute health and education materials to parts of the county most vulnerable to elevated COVID-19 transmission. The organization had already hired 30 canvassers to deliver the multilingual materials directly to residents through March, and began to train those new employees this week.
That work now must come to a screeching halt.
“I think to myself of the hundreds and hundreds of law enforcement officers that have been injured throughout the country with all of the protests, the rioting, the billions of dollars in property that has been destroyed,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during the meeting. “I think how our sheriff’s department, our deputies and our law enforcement would feel if the county of Kern contracts with an organization that is calling for their defunding.”
He added that Kern County was “not Seattle.”
“This is where we support law enforcement," he continued, "and where we want more resources to go to law enforcement."
Another firm, Adelante Strategies, had expected to receive $250,000 from the same grant source to conduct a multicultural marketing campaign in support of Building Healthy Communities Kern, but its hopes were also thwarted when supervisors linked the two groups together.
Supervisors agreed to pay both firms for the costs they have already incurred, but any payment beyond is not authorized.
Reyna Olaguez, communications manager for Building Healthy Communities Kern and president and CEO of Adelante Strategies, spoke out at the meeting against the supervisors’ action.
“It’s just really sad to see that if we don’t stand with your views when it comes to politics, we’re out of being considered for this contract that’s really aimed at encouraging our communities to slow the spread of coronavirus and to open Kern County fast so that we can send our kids back to school,” she said.
The decision to not follow through on the contract apparently indicates supervisors are uncomfortable allocating money to any outside groups with ties to political activity.
“Whether they’re putting stuff out on Facebook or whether they’re wearing a MAGA hat, I think either one of these are inappropriate," Supervisor Mick Gleason said of organizations with which the county contracts.
The Supervisor’s actions throws off the plans of the Public Health Services Department, which had proposed the contracts in the hopes both organizations would help the county meet state coronavirus metrics to allow the economy to further reopen.
Counties across California must now meet what is known as the health equity metric, which measures the COVID-19 positivity rate in the lowest quartile of each counties' census tracts. With a high positivity rate in those census tracts, counties are prevented from advancing through the state’s four-tiered system to reopen businesses.
At a 5.5% positivity rate for Kern's bottom quartile of census tracts, the county is in a good position to stay in its current tier, but will need to lower the rate to less than 5.3% to advance further through the system.
Public Health Services had hoped to reach those communities through the efforts led by Building Healthy Communities Kern and Adelante Strategies. Now the department has to rethink its approach.
“We can explore additional options,” said Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine, mentioning two or three different groups had expressed interest in the effort. “We think the need remains, but we’d like some time to quickly review (those groups) and figure out if there’s other methods to achieve those goals.
“It is an unusual position,” he admitted of the contracts, which were meant to be partially retroactive. “But I think we can get past it and move on and start the work back up.”
Both Gleason and Supervisor Mike Maggard supported Scrivner in their reluctance to fund the two organizations. Supervisor Leticia Perez appeared hesitant to throw in her lot with her colleagues.
“We’re not the thought police,” she said, calling the politicization of the contracts unfortunate. “People have the right to think, believe and love.”
The controversy stems from a handful of Facebook posts Building Healthy Communities Kern made in June and July. The posts call on officials to divert funding meant for the KHSD Police Department to Black and Latino students and mental counseling services. Other posts demanded the Bakersfield City Council cut funding to BPD to benefit Black and brown communities.