The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to tighten restrictions on local hemp research at Tuesday’s meeting.
The unanimous vote comes as the county attempts to close a loophole officials say allowed certain hemp producers who held a research permit to operate unregulated.
Late last year, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid on a 459-acre hemp field grown near Arvin that officials say was really marijuana. The county claims the plants were worth $1 billion on the streets and has sought to curtail any repeat offenders.
Supervisors limited hemp researchers to one acre for studying the plant, which is allowed to contain 0.3 percent THC before becoming “hot.”
The county also instituted fees for hemp producers in part to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for the increased calls related to hemp farms. A $25 per acre fee will be instituted along with a crop deposit that will be refunded after the harvest.
