The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a hiring freeze along with other cost-saving measures at Tuesday’s meeting in an effort to offset revenue losses due to the novel coronavirus.
The county predicts revenue losses could reach $155.1 million by the end of next fiscal year. To counter, the County Administrative Office brought forward a strategy that could immediately begin cost cutting.
“These are going to be difficult times going forward and there are things that may change our projections,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told supervisors.
In addition to the hiring freeze, the county instituted a freeze on all flexible promotions and a freeze on all special step increments through June 2021, as well as a suspension of all non-essential purchases through the end of the fiscal year and a suspension of budgetary savings incentives.
Other measures may need to be taken, including mandatory furloughs, the CAO’s Office warned. However, supervisors will take up the issue later, as revenue conditions continue to evolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.