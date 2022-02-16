Kern supervisors hire new director of airports

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has hired Ron Brewster as the director of airports following the resignation of Mark Witsoe.
Brewster has served as the airports’ chief operations officer since 2010 and has been working as the interim director since Witsoe’s resignation was accepted last week.
On Tuesday, Brewster thanked the supervisors, along with his family and the airports staff for the appointment
“I hope that we have a very productive and eventful future,” he said.
Brewster previously worked as an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for 17 years before holding positions in various county departments.
"The board is thankful for Mr. Brewster’s knowledge, expertise and dedication to lead this important county function and congratulates him on the appointment,” county spokeswoman Ally Soper said in an email.