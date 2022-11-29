Kern Supervisors confirm state funds to improve libraries

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon authorized the use of an estimated $12.8 million in state funds to make a series of improvements to the county’s library system.
“We have a lot of needs here in Kern County,” said James Zervis, chief operations officer for Kern County. “So we took the opportunity to put in as many applications as we could — for our 17 different branches. And to receive them all… it was a pleasant surprise.”
The money comes from Senate Bill 129, which allocated $439 million last year in one-time block grant funds to address “life-safety and critical maintenance needs” of libraries throughout the state. The state approved the application in September.
The county submitted 17 applications — one for each of its branches — earlier this year, in hopes to secure some much-needed fixes to their buildings. And the money comes at no cost to the county.
“We don't have to tap into general funds, which means we save general fund money, which is critical right now,” Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan said.
The applications are based on assessments conducted by Kern County General Services, as well as library administration. According to Sullivan, they expect to receive about 50 percent of the applied funds and will prioritize what gets fixed once the money drops into the county’s account.
“Once the project begins and a manager is in place, we’ll have a better understanding of what’s possible and prioritize things based on what we got from the state,” Sullivan said. “I think we are challenged in this county to fulfill several needs at our branches. This (bill) helps augment the demand for maintenance at all our facilities.”
This is the first major infrastructure project the county has seen of this scale in a while and it will bring necessary “updates to aging infrastructure,” according to Zervis.
Some improvements will be obvious fixes, such as new carpet and bathroom pipes. Other changes will be more subtle, such as updating a building security system, or making sure the entrances and passageways are ADA compliant. It all depends on the needs of each corresponding branch. Despite past reports, Sullivan said that none of the funds will be directed toward staffing, only maintenance upgrades.
“Some of the changes will be obvious, while some will not be so evident, at least not to someone who frequents the library,” Zervis said.
At the top of the list is Beale Memorial, which will receive nearly a quarter of the total sum. While a more modern library in comparison to the rest, Sullivan said it’s likely to receive a new HVAC system that could drastically change people’s experience in the summer months.
“We tend to have HVAC problems during the summer at several branches,” she said. “It rotates — every branch has been touched by not having AC during the summer, which affects staff and the public.”
Last summer, Sullivan said, several of the branches lost A/C due to overheating. Pair that with rising costs of a replacement, which can run upward of $600,000 per branch, and it’s nearly impossible to justify adding it onto a county budget.
“HVAC machines can cost a lot of money,” Sullivan said. “That's really impactful because now the county doesn't need to find the money to fix it themselves.”
She added that the Beale network server, which acts as the hub for all the libraries in the county, has shut off due to overheating. “We’ve had to set up portable AC units in there, to keep it cool,” Sullivan said.
Now that the county green-lighted the project, the documents go back to the state. There is no specific turnaround time, though Zervis hopes they can begin construction by the end of this year.
“Not everything will be accomplished, but we’re just excited to get something,” Sullivan said.