Kern Supervisors confirm state funds to improve libraries

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon authorized the use of an estimated $12.8 million in state funds to make a series of improvements to the county’s library system.

“We have a lot of needs here in Kern County,” said James Zervis, chief operations officer for Kern County. “So we took the opportunity to put in as many applications as we could — for our 17 different branches. And to receive them all… it was a pleasant surprise.”

