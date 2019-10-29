The Kern County Board of Supervisors have cleared the way for construction of an emergency homeless shelter near downtown Bakersfield.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, supervisors unanimously approved a plan to build a 150-bed facility on a county-owned site north of Golden State Avenue, between O and M streets. Supervisors declared a homeless shelter emergency to get the site up and running as fast as possible.
“The number one goal with this facility — number one — is to get people off the streets. Period,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during the meeting. He later added, “there is no available space and no available treatment for these people, which is why we are proposing to do this.”
The county expects the shelter to be ready by January. The facility is meant to alleviate the pressure on other Bakersfield homeless shelters, which are frequently full, and it will be open to homeless individuals who otherwise do not use the existing shelters due to stricter rules.
People under the influence of alcohol and drugs will be allowed to use the shelter, along with those who have pets and need to store their belongings on the grounds.
The city of Bakersfield also intends to build its own emergency shelter on East Brundage Lane. City Manager Alan Tandy said at the meeting the city had just secured the location, which was announced later on Tuesday.
“I think this is a very big day for addressing homelessness in the city,” he told supervisors before their vote.
Shelter proponents overcame a last-minute attempt to derail the process. Both the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office expressed concerns over the security of the site.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he supported the shelter, but didn’t want supervisors to go into the endeavor thinking “bad things aren’t going to happen.”
“People have this thought process that we have a bunch of homeless people out there that are down on their luck and they need a place to stay. That’s not what we’ve got,” he said. “We’ve got people that (have) severe drug addiction, severe alcohol addiction, severe mental illness. And when you mix those people together in one building, we can’t anticipate they’re going to all get along because they’re not.”
The county plans to staff the facility with 11 employees. Two security guards will be in place at all times, according to county documents. County supervisors indicated more might be necessary if problems arose.
“The mandate is that we must be a good neighbor,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said, addressing concerns that were brought up at the meeting that nearby businesses could suffer as a result of the shelter.
Local businessman Kyle Carter, who owns the nearby Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, indicated he was at the end of his rope when it came to homeless individuals in Bakersfield.
“It’s at the point that we want to take our guns and shoot these people,” he said during public comment. “It’s like the walking dead. People are mad, they’re upset. You’ve heard this already, but I can’t emphasize it enough.”
The Downtown Business Association also voiced concerns about the potential impacts of the shelter.
Supervisors directed the County Administrative Office to develop a detailed security plan for the site and involve local law enforcement agencies in operational details of the shelter.
The shelter is expected to cost $3 million to construct, with $1.3 million in ongoing operational costs.
Kern Medical will pay for $1.1 million of construction costs, with the county doling out $1.9 million in funds already approved to be spent on homeless issues.
The county believes a new real estate recording fee established by the state in 2017 will cover operational costs.
Two temporary buildings will be created to house the beds and administrative services. A dining area, as well as showers, bathrooms and an animal care center will also be used at the site.
Multiple people spoke during public comment in favor of the county’s decision on Tuesday.
“Inaction is unacceptable,” Supervisor Mick Gleason said during the meeting. “No matter what we do, we have to act.”
(5) comments
What a total waste of tax payer monies. A few ell good ideas that will no where. Not until you address the mental health issue can we even begin to deal with problem. No one at the city of the county wants to touch it except the Sheriff. Listen to the Sheriff! I will bet have the "homeless" out there are enjoying their lifestyle and would have nothing to do with the shelter, especially if they do "intake"...they want to enjoy their drugs and alcohol and being with there friends out on the street! It is so easy to spend other peoples money for feel good programs. I would like some answers before it is too late. NO 1: What to do with the mentally ill? NO 2: how many are truly homeless and just a lifestyle?
Good choice. Round these people up and hold them...escape from NY style
They need somewhere to go.
Hello San Fran . . . Adios Bako . . . ? Time will tell . . . over the protests of citizens/property owners/businesses/tourists/Kern COG . . . ?
Well now . . . I thought the city (Bakersfield is general law CA, not charter) was responsible to and for its in-boundary (incorporated) properties, building and safety, police and code enforcement . . . and not the county (Kern is also general law CA, not charter) which only has purview and responsibility for unincorporated areas OUTSIDE of any city . . . (?) . . . :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Local_government_in_California
https://www.counties.org/general-information/county-structure-0
https://www.ca-ilg.org/sites/main/files/file-attachments/local_agency_powers_and_limitations_3.pdf
https://guides.ll.georgetown.edu/california-in-depth/local-governments
