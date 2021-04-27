Kern supervisors approve two new psychiatric health facilities

The Kern County Board of Supervisors have approved construction of two psychiatric health facilities that officials hope will counter an increase in those seeking treatment.
Still in an early phase of the process, the Board’s unanimous vote on Tuesday allows Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to seek out design firms and financing for the facilities, which would add 32 beds to Kern County.
Although the facilities will not draw from funds controlled by the Board of Supervisors, the facilities are expected to cost around $25.5 million in state and federal funds. Private psychiatric health providers, Good Samaritan Hospital and Bakersfield Behavioral Health Hospital spoke out against the new facilities on Tuesday, saying they could expand capacity at a lower cost to the taxpayer.
“Unfortunately, I think we’re being a little bit pennywise and pound foolish and we’re not looking at the ripple effects,” said Good Samaritan Hospital’s Dr. Mandeep Bagga.
A key concern of local providers is that the new county facilities could reduce demand for private psychiatric services. However, Kern Behavioral Health officials said they expected the need for mental health services to increase beyond what could be handled at the proposed sites.
“I don’t see this as something where we are taking business away. I see this as we are being a part of the solution to anticipate the increasing need that we are having,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during Tuesday's meeting.
In addition to approving the two new facilities, supervisors also directed $4.5 million in state funds to Flood Ministries for homeless outreach from July of this year to June 2024. With the funds, the county will continue a program that increases the ability of homeless individuals to access behavioral health services.
Some of the targeted populations will include those whose mental health issues prevent them from seeking shelter in established homeless shelters due to the environments being “overstimulating.”
“We’re just trying everything and all things to see what works and how it works and how it can be improved,” said Behavioral Health Director Stacy Kuwahara.