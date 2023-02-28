 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kern supervisors approve three more years with Dominion voting machines

In a contentious 3-2 vote, the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a three-year contract extension with Dominion Voting Systems, ending a three-month debate over the service that has been the root of controversy amid claims of voter fraud.

The contract, priced at $672,948, or $224,316 annually, was approved after nearly seven hours of discussion, which spilled over from the morning meeting into the board's 2 p.m. meeting. The Board of Supervisors chambers, often void of an audience, was packed, mostly with residents looking to give their final thoughts on the machines. Most present spoke at least once before the board.

Coronavirus Cases