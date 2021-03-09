Kern supervisors approve mobile clinics for farm workers, new diversity director

Kern County supervisors approved two mobile vaccination clinics for agriculture workers and created a new diversity director position at a meeting Tuesday.
Although unrelated, the two actions are meant to address inequality concerns in different areas of Kern.
The two mobile health clinics will be deployed by Kern Medical to various locations that are easy for agriculture workers to access. Operating outside standard business hours, the two clinics will try to make it easy for agriculture workers to be vaccinated as the spring growing season begins.
“Due to the nature of agriculture work the county faces some unique challenges in reaching the agriculture worker population with existing vaccination efforts,” a letter attached to the board agenda signed by Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop read. “For example, this population is typically working and not available to visit a vaccination site during normal business hours.”
Other challenges include language and transportation barriers as well as some difficulty understanding the state’s MyTurn system, an online portal used to schedule appointments.
Johnson Farms will host the first event to use the mobile clinic on Friday, in a vaccination effort closed to the general public. Kern Medical then plans to use the storied Forty Acres site in Delano to distribute around a thousand doses to farm workers over Saturday and Sunday.
“There’s so much excitement from the community that this focus is taking place,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said during the meeting. “Folks feel that they have been listened to and the county is really a partner in this process. I hear that everywhere I go.”
In the 5-0 vote, supervisors authorized both clinics to operate until the end of the year. Up to $2.9 million in federal funds can be used for the project.
The board’s action takes place as more and more vaccines are becoming available to local residents. On Tuesday, Kern County Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan announced the county will receive 30,270 vaccine doses this week, 10,000 more than the week before.
“That is quite an increase,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during the meeting, adding that the county should be striving for 55,000 vaccinations per week.
In the other effort to include a wider breadth of Kern residents in county operations, supervisors approved a new diversity director position.
Officially titled director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the new position will attempt to assure fair representation across county departments.
Pushed by Kern Community First, a group of local Black leaders who submitted a petition calling on the county to increase Black representation within its ranks, supervisors portrayed the new director as someone who could help more locals compete with out-of-county job seekers for county jobs.
“This position will help us connect those dots so those very talented, very capable, outstanding young people can be shown this is the path,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said during the meeting. “You can talk about this any way you want if you want to cast it in a negative light, but it is an effort that I think is appropriate, and it will help us meet our goals to strengthen the county.”
According to the Kern County Human Resources Department, Blacks made up only 1.7 percent of the county workforce in 2019. The U.S. Census says Blacks account for 6.3 percent of the county population.
The new director comes with a salary of $98,000 to $120,000 per year, plus benefits that include health care and retirement. The total fiscal impact of the position is $194,413.
"We are a $3 billion dollar business with over 8,000 employees and we simply need to ensure we are bringing best practices to bare as it relates to our workforce, and particularly our recruitment practices," Alsop wrote in an email to The Californian. "We live in a richly diverse community and being thoughtful and purposeful about how we recruit people to compete for employment positions with the county, whether it's for a position in law enforcement or with our Fire Department, or any other county business function, is a worthy and value-added endeavor."