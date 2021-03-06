You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern students to go on to California History Day competition

A number of students who competed virtually in the 38th annual Kern County History Day will go on to the virtual California History Day in May after local judging was finalized Saturday.

Students prepared historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites designed around this year’s theme of Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.

The Kern County Superintendents of Schools office, which sponsors the local competition, said these students are eligible for the state competition:

SENIOR DIVISION (Grades 9-12)

Individual Performance: Alexander Fan / Centennial High School

Individual Documentary: Kimberly Jensen / Centennial High School

Group Website: Bhargavi Guliaand Manav Gulia / Centennial High School

Claire Vegaand Sanskriti Singh / Stockdale High School

Individual Website: Ananya Jain/ Stockdale High School

Evan Taw/ Centennial High School

JUNIOR DIVISION (Grades 6-8)

Historical Paper: Daniel Yuan / Warren Junior High

Ekamjot Natt / Warren Junior High

Group Documentary: Thomas Wilson and Matthew Fan / Fruitvale Junior High

Individual Documentary: Ashley Wilson / Warren Junior High

Group Website: Caitlin Chen, Jaden Choi and Candice Lee / Warren Junior High

Individual Website: Anjana Chandrasekhar / Warren Junior High

Individual Exhibit: Daniela Uribe / Mountain View Middle

Habiba Alnahhal / Warren Junior High

Group Exhibit: Himaja Kommineni and Aaradhana Kumar/ Warren Junior High

Coronavirus Cases