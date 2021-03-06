Kern students to go on to California History Day competition

A number of students who competed virtually in the 38th annual Kern County History Day will go on to the virtual California History Day in May after local judging was finalized Saturday.
Students prepared historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites designed around this year’s theme of Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.
The Kern County Superintendents of Schools office, which sponsors the local competition, said these students are eligible for the state competition:
SENIOR DIVISION (Grades 9-12)
Individual Performance: Alexander Fan / Centennial High School
Individual Documentary: Kimberly Jensen / Centennial High School
Group Website: Bhargavi Guliaand Manav Gulia / Centennial High School
Claire Vegaand Sanskriti Singh / Stockdale High School
Individual Website: Ananya Jain/ Stockdale High School
Evan Taw/ Centennial High School
JUNIOR DIVISION (Grades 6-8)
Historical Paper: Daniel Yuan / Warren Junior High
Ekamjot Natt / Warren Junior High
Group Documentary: Thomas Wilson and Matthew Fan / Fruitvale Junior High
Individual Documentary: Ashley Wilson / Warren Junior High
Group Website: Caitlin Chen, Jaden Choi and Candice Lee / Warren Junior High
Individual Website: Anjana Chandrasekhar / Warren Junior High
Individual Exhibit: Daniela Uribe / Mountain View Middle
Habiba Alnahhal / Warren Junior High
Group Exhibit: Himaja Kommineni and Aaradhana Kumar/ Warren Junior High