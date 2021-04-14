You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kern students succeed at state Academic Decathlon

20190203-bc-decathlon (copy)

Celebrating a correct answer, Stockdale team members Erik Ramirez, Medha Panchal and Robert Marentes share their enthusiasm with teammates in the stands during the Kern County Academic Decathlon's Oral Super Quiz in Mira Monte's gymnasium in this 2019 photo. This year's state decathlon was held virtually.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Students from Arvin, Frontier and Stockdale high schools picked up hardware recently at the California Academic Decathlon, held virtually this year.

The event tests students' knowledge in the areas of art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech.

Each school team has nine students.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, the following students placed in these categories and received medals:

Art — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal / Sara Mendoza, Frontier

Essay — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal / Ashley Mayorga, Stockdale

Interview — Division 2 Honor: Gold Medal / Spencer Reed, Frontier

Literature — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal / David Chamberlain, Frontier

Literature — Division 3 Honor: Gold Medal / Alessandra Ela, Arvin

Mathematics — Division 2 Scholastic: Silver Medal / Sebastiann Monungolh, Frontier

Mathematics — Division 3 Scholastic: Bronze Medal / Sebastian Regpala, Arvin

Mathematics — Division 3 Varsity: Bronze Medal / Alan Flores, Arvin

Music — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal / Sara Mendoza, Frontier

Music — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Social Science — Division 2 Varsity: Bronze Medal / David Chamberlain, Frontier

Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Alessandra Ela, Arvin

Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal / Diego Rubio Garcia, Arvin

Highest Individual Scoring Kern County student, Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin

Coronavirus Cases