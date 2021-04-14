Kern students succeed at state Academic Decathlon

Students from Arvin, Frontier and Stockdale high schools picked up hardware recently at the California Academic Decathlon, held virtually this year.
The event tests students' knowledge in the areas of art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech.
Each school team has nine students.
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, the following students placed in these categories and received medals:
Art — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal / Sara Mendoza, Frontier
Essay — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal / Ashley Mayorga, Stockdale
Interview — Division 2 Honor: Gold Medal / Spencer Reed, Frontier
Literature — Division 2 Varsity: Silver Medal / David Chamberlain, Frontier
Literature — Division 3 Honor: Gold Medal / Alessandra Ela, Arvin
Mathematics — Division 2 Scholastic: Silver Medal / Sebastiann Monungolh, Frontier
Mathematics — Division 3 Scholastic: Bronze Medal / Sebastian Regpala, Arvin
Mathematics — Division 3 Varsity: Bronze Medal / Alan Flores, Arvin
Music — Division 2 Honor: Silver Medal / Sara Mendoza, Frontier
Music — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin
Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin
Social Science — Division 2 Varsity: Bronze Medal / David Chamberlain, Frontier
Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Silver Medal / Alessandra Ela, Arvin
Social Science — Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal / Diego Rubio Garcia, Arvin
Highest Individual Scoring Kern County student, Division 3 Honor: Bronze Medal / Lucas Bautista, Arvin