Kern sticks to slow lane in transition to electric vehicles

Kern’s adoption of electric vehicles lags behind its neighbors to the north and south even as more is being done to make it easier and more affordable for county residents to transition away from internal combustion.
Data from the California Energy Commission shows battery-powered electric cars accounted for about a quarter of 1 percent of all light-duty vehicles registered in Kern at the end of last year — about half of Fresno County’s rate and one-fifth of Los Angeles County’s share.
Things are changing, though: The commission reports Kern’s 2020 total of 1,497 battery-powered electric vehicles, or “EVs,” was up more than three times the total from five years before, even as data from online vehicle sales website Iseecars.com shows used EV sales in Kern are up only modestly since 2016, and that Fresno and L.A. counties saw a faster switch to pre-owned electric during the same period.
There appear to be several explanations for Kern’s slow migration toward EVs. No local car dealerships focus on EV sales, for one thing, and besides a kind of loyalty to gasoline in oil-rich Kern, efforts to expand the county’s vehicle-charging infrastructure remain in relatively early stages.
That hasn’t dampened the breathless enthusiasm often voiced by local owners of vehicles such as Teslas, Chevrolet Bolts and Nissan Leafs. They say all it usually takes to win over a convert is to arrange a test drive.
“They just don’t know how great EVs are!” northeast Bakersfield resident and Tesla owner Marion Vargas said by email this week. Rebates lower purchasing costs and operating expenses come down because EV drivers don’t have to pay for gasoline or tune-ups, she said.
“It is so convenient,” said Vargas, who uses power from her rooftop solar panels to power up the vehicle. “We charge in the day time when we are gathering the energy of the sun and our electricity bill really hasn’t gone up.”
David Thomas, a Bakersfield resident with two EVs, agreed more people would probably buy one if they understood the savings. But he also suggested more people might be willing to switch over if they got more encouragement at the city’s auto mall.
“I think part of it is the local dealers do not encourage it,” he said.
Three Kern County vehicle dealerships representing automakers that make battery-powered EVs did not respond to requests for comment. Tesla has a local repair shop but a representative declined to comment.
Bakersfield briefly had an EV-focused dealership along Oak Street staffed by people from Fresno who saw an opportunity in Kern’s relatively low concentration of electric vehicles. But the location closed early this year, and some staff there moved back to Fresno, after the manager died.
“I had high hopes for Bakersfield,” said Jeff Schneider, who worked at the Bakersfield EV dealership and now owns Fresno’s Century Motors, which sells mostly plug-in hybrids and full EVs. He noted his store now draws customers from Bakersfield.
He and others said more people in Kern might be persuaded to buy an EV if local availability weren’t an issue and there were more charging stations at places like school districts and government offices.
Local EV enthusiast Ollie Danner said he has rented various models of electric cars during the last nine years and that familiarity more than anything else is what keeps people from taking the plunge.
He recalled an encounter about four years ago when he was staffing a free test drive event at Yokuts Park. A woman came up to him, pointed in his face and vowed she’d never buy electric because her husband worked in the local oil industry.
But she ended up sticking around until her husband showed up. Soon the two of them were intrigued.
“The next week they went out and bought an electric car,” Danner said.
By his estimate Kern County has among California’s lowest deployment rates of EV chargers. Some are badly located, he said; more need to be located near apartment buildings, within city centers and in rural communities. He noted the company he works for, Fremont-based EVEN Recharge, is working to introduce solar-powered charging stations, offering a comfortable lounge and healthy food.
“Those (conveniently located charging) centers are really going to be crucial,” he said.
A regional planner with the Kern Council of Governments, Linda Urata, said installing charging stations at places of employment has been a key growth factor in the rollout of electric vehicles. Placing them at multifamily rental properties has also been important, she said, along with installations alongside travel corridors and destinations.
On Friday, Kern COG received a finalized agreement with the state energy commission providing $700,515 to support new EV charging stations at seven locations in Kern, including in Arvin, Bakersfield, Delano, McFarland, Shafter and Wasco. A new charging station is also coming to California City, she added, and efforts are being made to make similar investments around Kern County.
A spokeswoman for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District noted California offers two EV incentive programs that provide rebates to buyers of battery-powered electric and other plug-in vehicles. One currently has a waiting list, but the other, called the Drive Clean in the San Joaquin Rebate Program, gives people up to $3,000 back on their purchase of an EV.
She said the district is also working to expand the region’s charging infrastructure with programs covering up to the entire cost of adding a charging station outside a place of employment.