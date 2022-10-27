 Skip to main content
Kern states its case at economic summit

Kern County leaders made their case Thursday — not once or twice, but over and over — on the opening day of the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield.

Their message to the many hundreds of people in attendance varied according to who was delivering it, but basically it came down to this: Kern is carrying the rest of the state with respect to agriculture and energy, and it's time to even things up.

