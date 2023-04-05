 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Southwest Library partially reopens after carpet catastrophe

kern southwest library reopens

Kern County Library reopened its southwest branch on Tuesday, more than a week after discovering their carpets had come unglued. 

 Courtesy of Kern County Libraries

The Southwest Branch Library was partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than a week due to carpet damage.

According to Kern County's Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan, staff arrived at the library, located at 8301 Ming Ave., on March 27 to find the intertwining seams between the building’s carpet had become unstuck.

Coronavirus Cases