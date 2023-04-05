Kern Southwest Library partially reopens after carpet catastrophe

The Southwest Branch Library was partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than a week due to carpet damage.
According to Kern County's Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan, staff arrived at the library, located at 8301 Ming Ave., on March 27 to find the intertwining seams between the building’s carpet had become unstuck.
“It was a huge safety issue for staff and the public,” Sullivan said. “We had to close it to the public until a solution could be found.”
Sullivan could not confirm the reason for the damage to the carpet. Workers suspect it was because of a scheduled carpet cleaning March 25 and 26, during which the building was closed.
Damage to the carpet resulted in the library’s closure for nine days. Kern’s General Services Department is currently working with the carpet company to figure out what went wrong.
In the meantime, staff this past weekend put down ram board protection paper, commonly used for construction sites, on the carpeted zones of the first floor. They also made a trail of paper on the second floor, to be accessed only by staff to grab books and other resources for patrons.
“We can’t mess with the carpet, not with a claim open,” Sullivan said. “We’re still trying to figure out a long-term solution.”
Sullivan said that while the first floor is fully open — to include the community and children's room — it is unclear when the second floor will reopen to the public.
“We’re just happy it's open, and the public is happy it’s open,” Sullivan said.