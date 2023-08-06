For five years, Kern County posted the highest homicide rate across California, according to the state Attorney General, whose statistics have attracted various reactions from leaders.
Gov. Gavin Newsom branded Kern County as California’s “murder capital” for two consecutive years.
On the other hand, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer wrote a scathing public letter in response and has also questioned the veracity of statistics collected by state officials.
Other top public safety leaders have blamed criminal justice reform measures enacted by Democrats.
But the five-year streak of having the most homicides per 100,000 people has snapped: Kern County had the second highest homicide rate in all of California in 2022, according to State Attorney General Rob Bonta’s report, which is released annually.
There were 101 homicides in Kern County last year, which amounts to 11.1 killings per 100,000 individuals. Merced County claimed the top spot with 35 homicides, or a rate 12.3 killings per 100,000 people, the report stated.
Santa Cruz County had the lowest homicide rate last year, with 0.8 killings per 100,000 people. There were two murders the entire year, according to the report.
In comparison to other counties, the following counties had the highest number of homicides, ranked from No. 1 to No. 3: Los Angeles County with 739 deaths, San Bernardino County with 186 deaths and Alameda County with 158 killings.
The homicide rates were 7.5, 8.5 and 9.6 for Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Alameda counties, respectively, according to the report.
Homicides in Kern County have been on a steady rise since 2013, which is the oldest date in the report, though 2014 and 2019 reversed that trend. In 2013, there were 61 killings.
Since 2013, Kern County broke into triple digits of homicides in 2018 when 101 people died.
That number is far higher than statistics from the past. According to The Californian’s archives, Kern averaged 71 homicides per year throughout the 1990s.
Bonta also released a report documenting use-of-force incidents in 2022. The report didn’t document every instance and only showed data stemming from a narrow definition of use of force: when it is deployed by an officer or a civilian and it leads to either serious bodily injury or death of an officer or a civilian. It could also be the discharge of a firearm by either an officer or a civilian, according to the report.
Kern County had the ninth highest use-of-force incidents statewide, with 20 incidents last year. Los Angeles County had the highest number with 162, followed by San Bernardino County (73), San Diego County (53), Orange County (43), Riverside County (35), Sacramento County (32), Santa Clara (23) and Fresno County (22).
For local use of force, there were 24 instances in 2021, 20 in 2019 and 24 in 2018. Kern was the seventh highest in 2018, eighth highest in 2019 and eighth highest in 2021, according to the report.
The homicide report added California saw a 6.6% decline of homicides from 2021 to 2022. Last year there were 2,206 homicides, while in 2021 there were 2,361. Firearms were most often used to kill, the report states.
