The Kern County Sheriff's Office joined the list of local agencies reporting increased use of illegal fireworks locally this summer.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office has received multiple calls regarding the issue. They joined the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments, which have each reported increased illegal firework activity locally.
KCSO reiterated that violations should be reported to the Kern County Fire Department at www.kerncountyfire.org or by calling 324-6551. The Sheriff’s Office reiterated don't call 911 unless there's a fire or injury to report.
It really causes a lot of torment for dogs.
