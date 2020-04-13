Following a weekend party where six individuals were shot and several hundred people were in attendance, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood didn’t mince words.
The fact the incident occurred during a period when social distancing and public gathering regulations have been stressed, time and again, simply exacerbated his point.
“You can’t regulate stupidity,” Youngblood said Monday morning. “They placed all of the first responders and all of the people in that complex in jeopardy by (potentially) spreading this virus.”
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive in east Bakersfield. What they found was a large party with several hundred people in attendance, and recovered an estimated 100 shell casings at the scene, according to Angela Monroe, KCSO public information officer.
As of Monday, no arrests had been made and no persons of interest had been identified. Youngblood said the victims were not cooperative with investigating law enforcement officers, and he was not prepared to say whether the shooting was gang related.
During a Monday press briefing, Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson described the massive number of people at the party as “disturbing.”
“We do expect that people take personal responsibility and that they stay at home and do not gather,” Corson said. “This is a time for us all to hold each other accountable.”
Kern County Public Health Services issued an order April 2 banning all public and private gatherings. Violators may face penalties that include six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, along with a misdemeanor charge.
Youngblood said as of Monday, KCSO has yet to issue any penalties for violators of the gathering ban. He said deputies responded to the Saturday morning call not because it involved a large party, but because it was a shooting.
“We’re not going to send deputies in to break up a party and place the deputy at risk” of contracting COVID-19, Youngblood said. “People who go to that party are putting themselves in jeopardy.”
Youngblood said that if KCSO were to arrest anyone in violation of the gathering ban, it falls under the county’s current $0 bail order. The ruling went into effect Monday and allows low-level misdemeanor and felony offenders to avoid jail time during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to reduce any spread of the virus in jails.
KCSO has responded to several complaints by the local health department concerning non-essential businesses that continue operating. No businesses have been fined by the sheriff’s office, however, according to Monroe.
As of Monday, the Bakersfield Police Department had issued one citation to a local gym under the health office’s order, according to Corson. She added that public health has responded to more than 840 of the over 1,500 complaints they have received regarding businesses operating unlawfully.
Deputies had limited description information on the four men they described as suspects in the shooting, but said they were driving a white sedan, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
This was much more than simple "stupidity", which was hardly even the point of an incident with a major shooting and injuries; if any are guilty of that, the wrong people are accused here.
Well, Bakersfield, Kern Co. and Sheriff thereof; you have added to and confirmed your respective reputations. Are you running things, or are THEY?
Gee, I'm surprised that the sheriff's comment was allowed to be in print because he alluded to the intelligence of the perps and may have violated the terms of comments allowed on this site...….
So I guess the point is gun laws are pointless, as in you can't stupidity? Maybe we can't regulate stupidity, but kinda/ maybe we can regulate our way to fewer gun deaths?
Everyone is on their own. Best to own guns for protection because the law won't help you.
If you want to regulate your way to fewer deaths, vote Mr Neusom out of office. He never would have been elected if he would have stated he was going to put a moritorium on the death penalty in California.
You need guns for defense against bad people. Perfect solution to gun laws, use a gun in the commission of a crime, automatic DEATH PENALTY. And it’s carried out within 90 days, not 20 + years later. Tell these yahoo lawyers and bleeding heart liberals to take a hike.
People like that are potentially endangering everyone in the community and the fact that they so blatantly have no regard for the law says a lot about the way kids are raised these days. really sad
Gee Michelle, don't go out on a limb. First order of business, CYA.
... and no one saw anything............
What else would you expect from people who would attend a party under these circumstances.
