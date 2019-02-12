The leader of the Kern County Sheriff's Office met Monday with the leader of the nation as the National Sheriffs' Association convened its annual conference in Washington, D.C. this week.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he was among a number of sheriffs who had a short conversation with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence regarding border control.
Youngblood said they wanted to let the president know they support border security and that it will help them provide the best possible safety for the public.
The sheriff said he's heard the president speak before, but never had the opportunity to meet him in person. He told him he's from Bakersfield, and Bakersfield appreciates him.
Youngblood said Trump responded, "Yeah, I've been there and that's a really good place."
Following the meeting with Trump and Pence, the sheriffs met with officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security.
"I think it's important to keep those relationships going," Youngblood said.
The sheriff said he'll remain in D.C. for the remainder of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.