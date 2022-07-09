Kern set to implement new 988 hotline to guide residents through mental health crises

It can be difficult to remember a 10-digit phone number if you're drowning in a mental health crisis.
July 16 marks when the phone number 988 — proposed as an alternative to 911 for those navigating overpowering thoughts — comes into effect as an alternative for 800-273-TALK, the current suicide prevention hotline. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is one of 13 crisis centers throughout California set to field these calls.
Kern BHRS Crisis Supervisor Ellen Eggert oversees the county’s hotline and said the 15 staff members already trained in crisis intervention will also receive calls from the 988 hotline. These calls come from local area codes, but can be transferred from other crisis hotlines throughout California, she added.
“It's the ease of having a three-digit number to call instead of a 10-digit number,” said Stacy Kuwahara, the director of behavioral health services and a licensed marriage and family therapist. “It's going to make it more accessible.”
Call volume is expected to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, Eggert said, but they do not expect the uptick to be felt immediately on July 16. Funding to support new staff could be received from state Assembly Bill 988, but until then Kern BHRS will divert help to its other resources to meet demand, Kuwahara added.
AB 988 proposes adding a nominal charge — no more than 30 cents per month — to everyone's phone service to cover costs, much like people pay to support the 911 system. The bill was referred to the state Senate Appropriations Committee on June 30.
Federal legislation created the 988 hotline and referred to states how it could collect a fee to support the phone number’s creation. The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.
Accessibility of mental health services is vital to ensure people get the help they need, said Alyssa Olivera, who works in community engagement at The Open Door Network in Bakersfield. She also was an operator on that nonprofit's 24/7 hotline for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking.
Anyone can access a hotline, no matter where they are or if they have a disability, she said. Often, she said, she also saw people call the number when they were alone and thoughts led to a breaking point. Dialing a number can be best for these individuals.
A hotline offers anonymity, Olivera said. A person receiving help at a therapist's office and running into someone they know can deter people from attending appointments. A caller can provide a fake name and talk with someone without fear of discovery, she added.
“That can make all the difference,” Olivera said.
Sharon Woolfolk, the president of National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kern County, couldn’t emphasize enough the importance of getting people help immediately.
Those undergoing mental health stress need someone who understands right away their turmoil and knows how to ease their anguish, she said. A person doesn’t need to call 911 and then wait for police — they need a trained individual who can guide them through their emotions, she added.
Woolfolk said she has received calls from those who are suffering. She is not a doctor or psychologist and doesn’t know how to ease the pain of someone who is frantic. But referring that person to a place like 988 leads to better outcomes.
“(988) is the best, best resource for those with mental health” problems, Woolfolk added.
People can also text 988 to get help, according to the state bill. Eggert said this system will come into effect next year at Kern BHRS.
Eggert said there will be kinks to work out in the first month after 988 is activated. But a person can expect someone to ask “How can I help you?” when they dial. This number is not only for suicide prevention, but for anyone struggling with their thoughts, she added.
“People can verbalize what's going on instead of letting it roll around in their head,” Eggert said. “They talk for 15 minutes and we listen nonjudgmentally. They’ll say, ‘Hey, I feel better. I'm OK.’ And that's a beautiful thing.”