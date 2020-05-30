Kern County Public Health Services reported another death and 69 new coronavirus cases Saturday morning.
That brings the total to 38 deaths and 2,155 cases since mid-March.
The county reports that 1,450 people have recovered from the illness, while 607 are isolated at home and 50 are hospitalized.
Males make up 48.6 percent of the cases; females are 51.4 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 202 cases among those ages 17 and under; 1,180 cases among those ages 18-49; 476 cases among those ages 50-64; and 287 cases among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 24,037 tests have come back negative, while the results of 914 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.