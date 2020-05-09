There are 62 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Saturday morning.
There are now a total of 1,238 cases, which includes 10 non-residents who tested positive while in the county.
As previously reported, 15 people have died of the illness.
Public Health says 50.8 percent of the cases are males, and 49.2 percent are females.
Here is the age breakdown: 91 cases among those ages 17 and under; 698 cases among those ages 18-49; 291 cases among those ages 50-64; and 148 cases among those ages 65 and older.
Public Health says 740 residents have recovered, while 434 people are isolated at home and 39 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/
The count of new infections keeps going up. I say it is mostly because of those folks who are afraid to wear a mask. C'mon patriots. Lets send this thing back to china. WEAR MASKS !
