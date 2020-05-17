Kern County Public Health Services reported 42 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning.
There are now 1,525 people who have tested positive, plus the 25 previously reported deaths.
The health department says 49.4 percent of the cases are males, and 50.6 percent are females.
Here is the age breakdown: 121 cases among those ages 17 and under; 854 cases among those ages 18-49; 348 cases among those ages 50-64; and 192 cases among those ages 65 and older.
The health department says 969 residents have recovered, while 486 people are isolated at home and 35 people are hospitalized.
More data on the state of coronavirus in Kern County can be found at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.