Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 have increased in the past week in Kern County, according to data provided by the Public Health Services Department.
One COVID-19 death and 90 new confirmed cases were reported Friday morning. However, the seven-day average of new cases hit 112 per day on Thursday, the highest in two months.
"We’re seeing higher overall cases nationwide and in the last couple days our daily cases have increased," said Matt Constantine, the county's top public health official.
Kern's total coronavirus deaths stand at 429 and total cases at 35,063 since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
Approximately 25,000 people have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from the virus, according to county data.
The state reports that 51 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 21 of those are in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Wednesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.