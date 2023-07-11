_40T4880.jpg

In this May 1 file photo, bullet holes are visible along the RV where a mass shooting happened the night of April 30 in Mojave.

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a local program allocated $10,000 in reward money to help solve a Mojave mass shooting that left four dead in April. 

Kern Secret Witness contains members from local law enforcement agencies and other organizations who devote money to a certain case in hopes a person provides a tip to solve it. An investigator will approach the Kern Secret Witness board to prove every lead in a case has been exhausted and no other alternatives exist save for providing reward money. 

