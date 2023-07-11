The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a local program allocated $10,000 in reward money to help solve a Mojave mass shooting that left four dead in April.
Kern Secret Witness contains members from local law enforcement agencies and other organizations who devote money to a certain case in hopes a person provides a tip to solve it. An investigator will approach the Kern Secret Witness board to prove every lead in a case has been exhausted and no other alternatives exist save for providing reward money.
Sheriff's deputies went to the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave to investigate the shooting deaths of Darius Canada, 31, Anna Hester, 34, Martina Barraza, 33 and Faith Asbury, 20.
"The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime and to bring justice to the victims and their families," according to a news release.
A person may call 661-322-4040, a line that is handled at all hours, to provide information. The caller may receive a code name and if the tip proves to be helpful, law enforcement will put out a news release asking the tipster assigned to a code name to call the agency, according to The Californian's previous reporting.
Anyone with information may also call KCSO at 661-861-3110.