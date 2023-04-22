Kern Scottish Games continue through Sunday

Bagpipes and haggis are both in abundant supply this weekend, as Kern celebrates its 26th annual Scottish Games at the County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend features live music, food vendors and contests, ranging from throwing stones, weights and hammers for both distance and height to the iconic caber toss, in which competitors try to flip a giant wooden pole. The games were formalized in the 19th century to include the four key elements today: meeting of the clans, a piping competition, traditional dancing and the heavy throwing events.
Over the past century and a half, Highland sports have found a niche in the United States, which now produces some of the top competitors in the world. Some competitors present are world-class and will continue to compete in greater competitions later this year.
The U.S. in recent time has celebrated more Highland games and Scottish festivals than any country in the world — more than Scotland — in a blend of atmosphere between a track meet and a county fair.
For anyone interested in seeing the games that inspired the Olympics, the event will continue Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, visit kernscot.org/highland-games.html.