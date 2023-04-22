 Skip to main content
Kern Scottish Games continue through Sunday

Bagpipes and haggis are both in abundant supply this weekend, as Kern celebrates its 26th annual Scottish Games at the County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend features live music, food vendors and contests, ranging from throwing stones, weights and hammers for both distance and height to the iconic caber toss, in which competitors try to flip a giant wooden pole. The games were formalized in the 19th century to include the four key elements today: meeting of the clans, a piping competition, traditional dancing and the heavy throwing events.

