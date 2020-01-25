KSFCU PROFILE

Since it was founded in 1938, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union has grown to employ 420 people across 10 non-school-based branches. It serves about 150,000 members and is, by total assets, the 31st-largest credit union in the state, roughly one-tenth the size of Santa Ana-based SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union.

Here are a few other key measures:

YEAR TOTAL ASSETS CAPITAL POSITION*

2019 $1.8 billion 10.2

2014 $1.3 billion 10.3

2009 $1.6 billion 4.89

At the end of 2018's third quarter, KSFCU reported net income of $14 million, a year-over-year increase of 2 percent.

Its loans outstanding totaled $1.1 billion, a 3-percent decline over a year earlier.

Net charge-offs — the amount of loans written off as bad debt, minus total money recovered from other problem loans — came to $2.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 20 percent.

* Capital position is an important measure of financial strength defined as net worth divided by total assets. Any number greater than 7 is consider well-capitalized.