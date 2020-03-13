Joblessness in Kern increased significantly between December and January, going from an estimated 7.1 percent to 8.6 percent, according to new data from the California Employment Development Department.
Increases were also evident at the state and national levels as California's rate grew to 4.3 percent from 3.7 percent at the end of 2019, while overall U.S. unemployment increased to 4 percent from 3.4 percent.
The main drivers of employment changes in Kern appeared to be seasonal as farming, retail and education shed workers following the holiday shopping season.
Farm employment in Kern declined by 800 jobs to 58,200, which was 1.7 percent fewer positions than existing in local farming one year prior, state numbers show.
The next-biggest absolute change, month over month, was in general merchandise stores. In that category, 700 positions were cut, according to Friday's data. That's a nearly 10 percent drop.
Another retail classification, clothing and clothing accessory stores, ended January with 400 positions fewer than a month earlier. State figures show that was a nearly 13 percent decline.
Government jobs in local education also decreased, by 800 positions, or 2.4 percent.
Employment in administrative and support and waste services fell in January by 500 jobs, or 3 percent.
