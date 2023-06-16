20230115-bc-tejonranch (southeast building) 1

In this file photo from January, a construction team adds finishing touches to a nearly completed prefabricated housing manufacturing plant in the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center south of Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern’s unemployment rate rose 30 basis points in May but remained significantly below its mark from March, according to new figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

With few reported layoffs last month, the biggest change driving the rate’s increase was continued growth in the local workforce, which the EDD reported increased by 1,700 people, or 0.4%, to end up almost 3% bigger than one year before.

Tags

Recommended for you