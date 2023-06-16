Kern’s unemployment rate rose 30 basis points in May but remained significantly below its mark from March, according to new figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
With few reported layoffs last month, the biggest change driving the rate’s increase was continued growth in the local workforce, which the EDD reported increased by 1,700 people, or 0.4%, to end up almost 3% bigger than one year before.
The county’s seasonally unadjusted jobless rate of 8.6% in May was down from 9.6% in March but up from 6.5% in May 2022.
California’s unemployment rate, also stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, rose to 4.5% from 4.3% in April. The national rate last month, 3.4%, was up from 3.1% in April.
Farming in Kern added the most jobs — 2,200 positions in May, a month-over-month gain of 3.8%. No single job classification was reported to have laid off more than 100 people.
Accommodation and food service businesses added 500 jobs, or 1.8%, the EDD reported. It noted the category increased 7% year over year.
Educational institutions in local government added 300 jobs, or 0.9%, the department stated. The category of administrative, support and waste management was up an estimated 200 jobs, or 1.6%, while construction also took on an additional 200 people, or 1.3%.