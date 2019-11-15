Overall employment levels in Kern barely changed between September and October, according to a new state report showing the county’s seasonally unadjusted jobless rate rose just one-tenth of a point last month to 6.1 percent.
California Employment Development Department reported Friday that farming companies in Kern shed 600 jobs in October, or half a percent, while local education added 1,700 jobs, a gain of 5.8 percent.
Professional and business services in the county lost 600 positions, or 2.1 percent, and jobs in administrative, support and waste services were down 300, or 1.9 percent, the EDD said in a news release.
Food and drinking establishments gained 400 jobs, or 1.7 percent and positions in local education were up 1,700 jobs, or 5.8 percent.
The report showed other sectors registered very little change from September.
California's jobless rate, also unadjusted for seasonal fluctuations, was up two-tenths of a point at 3.7 percent. The unadjusted national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.3 percent, the EDD reported.
