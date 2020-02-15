Not so long ago, cotton was king in Kern County. Potatoes were plentiful and golden fields of hay stretched far into the horizon.
While none of these commodities has disappeared entirely from the local landscape, field crops have largely been supplanted by specialty crops such as table grapes, nut trees and "easy-peel" citrus.
There are many reasons for the shift, from rising incomes overseas and a shortage of farm labor to scarcity of water for irrigation. But as expected, the bottom line is the bottom line: growers generally plant what sells best.
The degree to which this shift has occurred was highlighted recently by a report documenting drastic changes in California crop patterns during the past six decades.
GRADUAL SHIFT
The Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics in Berkeley found that farmland set aside statewide for cotton, hay and other field crops dropped by almost half to 2.7 million acres between 1959 and 2017.
At the same time, the amount of land dedicated to so-called permanent crops like grapes and nuts more than doubled to 5.1 million acres, according to the report.
This comes as no surprise to people in local agriculture. They said it's likely the trend will continue as groundwater pumping restrictions go into place, farmers increasingly turn to automation and Central Valley farmland becomes more consolidated by large growers.
DIMINISHING DIVERSITY
A question that emerges, however, is whether declining crop diversity comes at a cost — whether it's good over the long term that the region's farmland is dominated by vineyards and orchards that stay put for years as opposed to being divided among a variety of plants that rotate on a yearly basis.
Not only does reliance on a few crops raise the region's exposure to market fluctuations, but it might also make local agriculture more susceptible to pests and disease.
There is some risk that reduced crop diversification will present challenges in the future, Rabo AgriFinance senior analyst Roland Fumasi asserted. But that hasn't been the case so far, he noted, because California agronomists and scientists have been able to fight off threats from pests and plant disease.
"We've had a lot of acreage (with) very similar crops in concentrated areas," he said. "We've had that in place for a long time, so California has proven its ability to protect its crops, even in those high-density areas."
STRONG CONDITIONS
Perhaps ironically, the same conditions that led California to do so well in field crops during most of the past 100 years have also driven the state's proliferation of specialty crops.
The Central Valley, long the heart of California agriculture, benefits from dry summers, a Mediterranean climate, perfectly porous soils and water for irrigation from nearby mountains.
"You can't do what we do in our area most places in the world," said fourth-generation Arvin farmer John Moore III, who now serves as president of the Kern County Farm Bureau.
After cotton arrived in California in 1919, his family farmed a lot of it. California, unlike many other parts of the country, is not prone to the wet summers that can devastate a cotton crop.
CHANGING FOCUS
Over time, Moore's family diversified into potatoes and even now retains a vertically integrated potato operation. In that way, the family reflected Kern's cotton- and potato-heavy ag economy.
But while the family's farming continues to be relatively diversified, it has focused more on specialty crops since expanding into almonds in the late 1970s. Moore said his father also began planting citrus and pistachios in the 1980s.
The commodities market is the biggest determinant of what his family grows, he said. Farming's profit margins haven't changed much over the years, he said, but because labor, electricity and water cost so much these days, he said he must grow crops that fetch the most money.
"You have to go for higher-value commodities," he said.
COTTON POWER
Things are a different at Calcot, the grower-owned cotton marketing cooperative with 39 warehouses on its property at East Brundage Lane.
Corporate Secretary and Communications Director Mark Bagby said those warehouses are busy and full as California continues to be a top-10 cotton-producing state, having once been second only to Texas.
Cotton prices haven't changed much since the early 1990s, he noted. That's one drawback for local growers. He pointed to others: It ties up ground acreage for half of the year, which is more than many other field crops, and the high-grade cotton that used to occupy so much acreage in California is less crucial now that textile mill machinery has evolved to use lower-quality cottons.
STEADY DEMAND
Demand for cotton has been limited as consumers wear more casual clothes and synthetic fabrics have become more popular, Bagby pointed out. And while cotton used to have special status as a strategic crop that enjoyed special federal benefits, he said that hasn't been the case since the federal 1996 Farm Bill extended those same advantages to other crops.
Despite cotton's 63 percent decline in California acreage between 1959 and 2017, Bagby said he doubts the crop will ever disappear from California altogether. Year after year the crop hangs on to around 250,000 acres in the state, he said.
"They keep trying to pronounce us dead," he said, "and we're not."
LOOKING FORWARD
Fumasi, the senior analyst at Rabo AgriFinance, said he expects the shift toward specialty crops to continue.
As state groundwater regulations continue to limit water availability, farmers will grow less forage such as hay, he said. At the same time, he sees the farmworker shortage to prod growers to plant more almond and pistachio orchards, which require relatively little manual labor.
Central Valley farmers looking to maximize their revenue in the face of declining water supplies will have little choice but to produce the most valuable crops.
That means less farmland dedicated to field crops and more acreage for specialty crops.
"Especially when you look at revenue per drop of water," he said, "they're much higher-returning crops."
