Kern’s recount in 16th State Senate District expected to wrap up Wednesday

Kern’s Elections Division tried but on Tuesday could not quite finish recounting all ballots cast locally in the race for the 16th State Senate District seat.
County officials said they had underestimated how much time it takes to sort ballots. After originally expecting to finish tabulating votes by Friday of last week, they ended up not getting through the sorting process until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
"What definitely took up the most time was pulling out the ballots for these particular precincts because of the way we store the ballots," Kern Registrar of Voters-elect Aimee Espinoza said.
She explained that due to the original sorting process, ballots from the 70 precincts involved in the race had to be sorted out. In all, they pulled ballots from 185 of the 220 total ballot boxes. The office was also short-staffed, with only six workers present.
"It took a lot of time and all along the way there were double-checks, triple-checks, quadruple-checks making sure we had every single last ballot," Espinoza said.
Her crew also reviewed adjudicated ballots, which are ballots that do not explicitly indicate a mark for a particular candidate. Espinoza said she was not able to provide a total number of adjudicated ballots until the recount concludes.
Espinoza said the Elections Division was about 85 percent through the entire recount process as of Tuesday night. She predicted finishing up Wednesday morning.
"Hopefully we can finish tomorrow and have the results then," Espinoza said.
The task of recounting votes came at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, who submitted his challenge to the initial results on Dec. 13. The race was declared won by the incumbent, Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, by 22 votes. Election results were certified two weeks ago.
The 16th Senate District, redrawn last year, incorporates parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties. November’s general election drew nearly 140,000 ballots in the race.
So far, only Fresno has reported results from the recount. As of Tuesday morning, Shepard gained two votes and Hurtado lost one, according to results published by the Fresno County elections office.
The sorting process for Kings and Tulare counties began Tuesday and will likely carry over into the first week of January, officials said last week.
Neither campaign responded to requests for comment Tuesday.