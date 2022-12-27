 Skip to main content
Kern’s recount in 16th State Senate District expected to wrap up Wednesday

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

Kern’s Elections Division tried but on Tuesday could not quite finish recounting all ballots cast locally in the race for the 16th State Senate District seat.

County officials said they had underestimated how much time it takes to sort ballots. After originally expecting to finish tabulating votes by Friday of last week, they ended up not getting through the sorting process until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

