Kern’s unemployment rate eked out a second consecutive month of improvement in August, thanks mainly to seasonal hiring by farms and schools.
Seasonally unadjusted figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department showed the county’s rate settled one-tenth of a percentage point lower than July’s mark at 8.1%, or six-tenths of a point lower than in June. In August of 2022, the rate was 6.5%.
By comparison, California’s unadjusted jobless rate rose by three-tenths of a point to reach 5.1%, while the national rate edged up one-tenth of a point to hit 3.9%.
In Kern, the EDD reported, farmers added 5,700 jobs in August, or 8.4%. Education jobs in the county increased by 2,600, or 9.8%.
Jobs were lost in the category of professional and business services, which shrank by 400 jobs, or 1.5%
Retail shed 300 positions, or 0.9%, while the local leisure and hospitality industry laid off 200 people, or 0.6%.