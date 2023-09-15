Kern’s unemployment rate eked out a second consecutive month of improvement in August, thanks mainly to seasonal hiring by farms and schools.

Seasonally unadjusted figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department showed the county’s rate settled one-tenth of a percentage point lower than July’s mark at 8.1%, or six-tenths of a point lower than in June. In August of 2022, the rate was 6.5%.

